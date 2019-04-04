|
|
|
Eren Lynette Stephens
Jefferson-Chalmers - STEPHENS, Eren Lynette, age 60, died on April 1 at home. Eren died in her sleep from complications of multiple sclerosis. A resident of Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers area, Eren had recently retired as a Detroit police officer. She was born in Highland Park and graduated from Finney High School in Detroit. She attended Wayne State University and joined the Detroit Police Department in 1985. She served in the 7th Precinct, was promoted to sergeant in 1999, and in 2003 Sgt. Stephens was assigned to Public Information, handling media coverage and community relations. She assumed responsibility for community events, coordinating the department's annual 9/11 memorial service and serving on the board of the Detroit Goodfellows children's charity. In 2013, she volunteered to work in the Police Medical Section, serving as a Michigan board member of the American Society for Suicide Prevention and co-founding the Detroit Police Peer Support Team. Forced by MS to retire recently, Sgt. Stephens received resolutions of praise for her career on March 29 from Detroit City Council, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners and the Wayne County Board of Commissioners, as well as special citations from the Goodfellows and Chief James Craig. She is survived by her mother Mildred Stephens, her husband Bill Laitner, stepson Colin Laitner, sister Gail Stephens, brother Larry Stephens, nephew JerMel Stephens and niece J'Nel Stephens-Dantzler. Viewing is Friday, 4-8 p.m., at Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols in Detroit. The funeral is Saturday at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 2884 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit, with family hour at 9:15 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Donations can be made in Eren's memory to the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, 1301 3rd St., Suite 547, Detroit, MI 48226.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
