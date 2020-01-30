|
Eric Brinley Vangieson
Vangieson, Eric Brinley, loving father of two, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the age of 61.
Eric was born in Sessions Hospital, Northville and spent his early life in Wixom, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Dr. Val C. Vangieson and Margaret Sylvia Vangieson (nee Phillips).
He married his beautiful wife Kristine (nee Perinoff) and together raised two delightful children, Brian Brinley Vangieson and Amy Sylvia Vangieson. Eric's extended family included his brother, Robert Charles Vangieson (Mary), and two sisters, Susan Mary Vangieson (Christopher) and Sheryl Lachance Baker (John). He is survived by nieces Margaret Louise Vangieson, Tatiana Sherylynn Vasileff and Ekaterina Sophia Vasileff and a nephew Val Michael Vasileff.
Eric graduated from Walled Lake Western in 1976, graduated in 1982 from with a degree in Business Administration from Central Michigan University, and followed that with a Bachelors in Health Science in Pharmacy from Wayne State University in 1994.
He was a practicing Pharmacist for 25 years in several Detroit area hospitals and health systems.
Eric had a passion for outdoor sports, stock market/casino gambling and hot cars. Everyone in the family has a story about Eric and his love for speed whether on the expressway or skiing down a black diamond run. He loved his time with friends, bending an elbow and making you laugh till you fell off your chair. At home he called himself "The King Cheese" but everywhere else, he was the Life Of The Party.
We will miss his quick wit, honest thoughts, get-up-and-go, desire to help others succeed and his smart-alicy charm. He followed a different drummer and he did it so very well.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration Of His Life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 at the Tiki Bar and Boil at 142 E. Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan. No flowers please.
Please share a memory of Eric at www.cremationmichigan.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020