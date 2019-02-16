Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ
1111 E. Long St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ
1111 E. Long St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Borden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Borden


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest Borden Obituary
Ernest Borden

Columbus, OH -

Ernest Borden, age 85, passed away February 12, 2019. Celebration of Life 1 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ, 1111 E. Long St., where his family will receive friends from 12 PM until time of service Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Ernest's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.