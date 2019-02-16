|
|
Ernest Borden
Columbus, OH -
Ernest Borden, age 85, passed away February 12, 2019. Celebration of Life 1 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ, 1111 E. Long St., where his family will receive friends from 12 PM until time of service Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Ernest's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 16, 2019