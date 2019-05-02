|
Esther Krukowski
- - Krukowski, Esther (92) passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. Beloved mother of Anthony (Jeanne) Krukowski and Patricia (William) Redpath. Dear grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 19 and great-great-grandmother of 4. Beloved sister and best friend of Irene Wach.
Memorial services on Saturday May 4th, 2019 from St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Dearborn Michigan starting at 11 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Detroit Michigan. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the memory of Esther Krukowski to Savior Hospice of Mesa Arizona or Marty's Place (animal rescue) of Bruce Township, Michigan 48065.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 2 to May 3, 2019