Ethel Kathryn Allingham
Adrian - Ethel Kathryn Allingham, age 94 of Adrian, formerly of Rochester, MI, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
She was born in Detroit in 1924, to Samuel and Hilda (Browne) Pink. She attended Farmington High School and Michigan State Normal School, (now EMU) majoring in Education. After graduation, she taught elementary school in Detroit.
In 1951 she married John Chesley Allingham, and they celebrated 58 years together before his death in 2009. They spent the majority of their married life in Rochester and were members of the Detroit Curling Club for over 50 years.
Ethel is survived by her children, Robert (Nancy Moore) Allingham of Sacramento, CA and Kathryn (John Kuschell) Allingham of Adrian; grandsons, Allen Kuschell and Robert Kuschell ; and siblings, William Pink of Clarkston, MI and Lawrence (Marie) Pink of Crystal River, FL.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Rochester on Sunday, May 19 from 2-4 p.m.
