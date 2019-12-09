|
|
Ethel V. Stevenson
1915 - 2019 - Ethel went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Benjamin F. Stevenson Sr. Preceded in death by daughter Carol Ann, sons Raymond and Edgar. Survived by son Benjamin Jr. grandson Devin and Kevin, niece Armeda (hazel) Wilson and nephew Ernest Monroe.
Viewing: Friday Dec, 13th 4:pm to 8:pm St. John AME Church, 505 Beechwood River Rouge, MI. Service: Saturday Dec, 14th Family hour - 10 AM to 11 AM Funeral 11 AM. Service Entrusted to Clora Funeral Home, River Rouge, MI
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019