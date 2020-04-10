|
Eugene Hill
Eugene Hill, age 93, passed away on April 5, 2020. Gene shared his passion for skiing with his family and the growing Michigan ski community. He co-founded Mt. Brighton Ski Area and remained a co-owner for 31 years as well as a Director for the Mt. Brighton Ski School. He spent over 35 years in sales with Wolverine Tube. He served honorably in WW II. Gene loved his Spartans and Tigers and rarely missed watching a game. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Mark (Erica), Matthew (Tamara), Geoff (Susan), and Tim (Alycia). Dear grandfather of Nick, Zach, and Christopher Hill. Uncle of Richard Dettloff (Sharon). A Memorial Service will be held at Nativity Episcopal Church at a future date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
