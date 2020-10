Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene Szczepanek



Eugene W. Szczepanek passed away on October 25, 2020 at the age of 74. Survived by his wife Linda, Daughters Angel Akers (Douglas) and Christine Ladd (Chuck), step-children William Ujczak and Rosie Palmer and Grandchildren Jen Seadin, Casey & Collin Ladd, Mark & Justin Eizak, and Coco the dog. He was a member of the American Legion, an Army Veteran and active in church and neighborhood.









