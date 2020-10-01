Eugene Walter Macudzinski
Roscommon - Eugene Walter Macudzinski, age 76, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.
Gene was born April 8, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Eugene and Stella (Urbanski) Macudzinski. He married Mable Alene Parks on August 14, 1965.
Gene served in the Army during the Vietnam War between 1966 and 1968. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling and watching TV. Gene loved spending time with his family, who will fondly remember his humor, his witticism, and his ability to always make everyone laugh.
Gene will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mable; children Nicole (John) Hall, Michel (Brad) Kalleberg, and Eugene (Kerrie) Macudzinski; grandchildren Brittany, John, and Kaylee Hall, Brooke and Justin Kalleberg, and Cody and Alayna Macudzinski; brother Michael Macudzinski; sister Victoria Russo; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Stella Macudzinski.
Gene's family has chosen to remember him privately at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon.
Please share a memory or a message online at wagnerfunerals.com
.