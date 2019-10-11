Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Inez Mayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Inez Mayes Obituary
Eunice Inez Mayes

Roseville - Eunice Inez Mayes (nee Mincher) Age 96, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Mayes. Loving mother of Judy (the late Ronald) Moore, James (Jocelyn) Mayes, Michael T. Mayes, Randy Lee Mayes, Stephen (Gayle) Mayes, and the late Gary Mayes. Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren ,36 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and predeceased by one grandchild. Dear Aunt of Glenda Bustamante, and Tom Eaton. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Monday 2-8pm Funeral Service Tuesday 11am at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery,Clinton Township,Michigan. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now