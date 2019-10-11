|
Eunice Inez Mayes
Roseville - Eunice Inez Mayes (nee Mincher) Age 96, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Mayes. Loving mother of Judy (the late Ronald) Moore, James (Jocelyn) Mayes, Michael T. Mayes, Randy Lee Mayes, Stephen (Gayle) Mayes, and the late Gary Mayes. Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren ,36 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and predeceased by one grandchild. Dear Aunt of Glenda Bustamante, and Tom Eaton. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Monday 2-8pm Funeral Service Tuesday 11am at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery,Clinton Township,Michigan. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019