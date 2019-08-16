|
Eunice V. M. Stank
Lexington - Stank, Eunice V. M., age 84, a resident of Lexington and formerly of Detroit , passed away on August 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Art, 3 children Selise (Jim) Carden, Paul Stank and Todd (Lori) Stank; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visiting 2-9 Monday, August 19, 2109 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington.. Funeral services 11 A.M., Tuesday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lexington. Interment in Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 16, 2019