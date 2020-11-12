Eva Wicks (Hering)
Eva Wicks (Hering) December 11, 1927-November 10, 2020 Age 92 of Harrison Township. Preceded by her husband Bill, and sister Barbara. Survived by her two sons, Fredrick Wicks of Palm Beach, Florida and John Wicks of Ray Township, Michigan. In addition Eva is survived by Grandchildren Sean (Jessica) Wicks, Shannon Card, Chris (Katie) Wicks,Melissa (Andy) Schipinski, Katie (Jay) McCormick & Jessica (Bradley) Schoenherr and 15great-grandchildren. Full obituary at www.henrymmalburg.com