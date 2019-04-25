Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Milford United Methodist Church
1200 Atlantic Street
Milford , MI
View Map
Evelyn D. Cohea Obituary
Evelyn D. Cohea

Milford - Evelyn D. (nee. Harhold) Cohea, a longtime resident of Milford, a native of Dearborn and a beloved and respected Milford area teacher, died peacefully on

April 20, 2019. She was 85 years old. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St, Milford on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Milford United Methodist Church, 1200 Atlantic Street, Milford on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 AM, with a lunch following. The Rev. Doug McMunn to officiate. Burial Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 25, 2019
