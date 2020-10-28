Evelyn Grace Stelfox
Berkley - Evelyn Grace Stelfox, owner of Durst Lumber & Hardware and longtime resident of Berkley, Michigan passed away surrounded by family on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in Goderich, Ontario on Tuesday, July 27, 1920 to Edith and Ezra Durst. Evelyn's family settled in Berkley in 1938 and shortly after opened Durst Lumber. Ever since opening day, Evelyn has been involved in the business in one way or another. A strong willed and tireless woman, Evelyn continued working into her 90s. Her business and her family were her two greatest passions in life. She was the stalwart matriarch of the Durst family, always available to support and teach those in her family that needed her. When she was not working, which was not often, she loved to travel and vacation in Florida. One of her most cherished trips was on the Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner. Even though Evelyn was not an animal person, she rescued her first cat Scooter and one thing led to another and she ended up sharing her home with another cat and a dog as well.
Evelyn was the proud grandmother of Sarah (Scott) Vandenberg, and Nancy (Chad) Barrett; the loving great-grandmother of Samuel Vandenberg, Charlie Vandenberg, Abigail Barrett, and Margaret Barrett; the dear sister of Jerold (Wanda) Durst; the former mother-in-law of Sherryl Arno-Bosker; and the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by many other family members, friends, and the Berkley community as a whole. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Ezra Durst; her husband, Eric Stelfox; her son, Jon Arno; and her siblings, Charles (Enid) Durst, Mary (Blake) Gordon, Carol Beach, Dorothy Hughes, and Donald Durst.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions no services will take place at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home. Evelyn will be laid to rest in Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyn's honor to: American Cancer Society
Michigan, 615 S Saginaw St, Suite 4003
Flint, MI 48502 or www.cancer.org/Michigan
. Share a memory at www.SawyerFuller.com