Dearborn - Evelyn J. Landgraf, formerly of Stamford, CT and Dearborn, MI passed away on February 13, 2019 at the age of 93 after a long illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R. Landgraf, her parents, John J. Jedryczka and Josephine M. Jedryczka (neé Wojcik) of Carleton, MI, and her brother, Adolph J. Jedryczka, also of Carleton, MI. She is survived by her son, Karl R. Landgraf (Marsha) of Cardiff, CA, her granddaughter, Jacqueline A. Landgraf of Springfield, MA, her daughter Anne C. Landgraf (Peter Donovan) of Saginaw, MI, and her sisters Leona G. Nowakowski of Westland, MI and Virginia M. Millar of Port Orange, FL.

Following cremation Evelyn's remains will be interred alongside Eugene at Highlandview Cemetery in Big Rapids, MI.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019
