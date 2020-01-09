Services
Phillips Funeral Home, Inc.
122 West Lake Street
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 437-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Phillips Obituary
Evelyn Phillips

South Lyon - Evelyn Phillips began eternal life on Jan. 5, 2020 after a lifetime of service raising her family and working in the community.

She is survived by her daughter, Juliet (William) Ickes, son, Richard Phillips and grandchildren: Forrest, Madeleine and Jillian Ickes, Rachael, Ashley and Lauren Phillips.

Evelyn was married to the late Richard O. Phillips and ran the Phillips Funeral Home for many years.

Visitation Jan. 10th 3-9pm at the Phillips Funeral Home.

Funeral Jan. 11th 11am at South Lyon First United Methodist Church.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -