Evelyn Phillips
South Lyon - Evelyn Phillips began eternal life on Jan. 5, 2020 after a lifetime of service raising her family and working in the community.
She is survived by her daughter, Juliet (William) Ickes, son, Richard Phillips and grandchildren: Forrest, Madeleine and Jillian Ickes, Rachael, Ashley and Lauren Phillips.
Evelyn was married to the late Richard O. Phillips and ran the Phillips Funeral Home for many years.
Visitation Jan. 10th 3-9pm at the Phillips Funeral Home.
Funeral Jan. 11th 11am at South Lyon First United Methodist Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020