Evi V. Renaud
Evi Vaike Renaud, December 10, 1927 - October 24, 2019. A life well-lived. Beloved wife of the late Norman J. Renaud. Loving stepmother of Lawrence Renaud, Suesan Polcyn, Norman Renaud, the late Judith Schulte and Mariann Coogan. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 18. Visitation, Monday October 28, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road in Livonia. Funeral service, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions appreciated to .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019