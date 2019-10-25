Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evi Renaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evi V. Renaud


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evi V. Renaud Obituary
Evi V. Renaud

Evi Vaike Renaud, December 10, 1927 - October 24, 2019. A life well-lived. Beloved wife of the late Norman J. Renaud. Loving stepmother of Lawrence Renaud, Suesan Polcyn, Norman Renaud, the late Judith Schulte and Mariann Coogan. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 18. Visitation, Monday October 28, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road in Livonia. Funeral service, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions appreciated to .



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now