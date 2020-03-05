Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Avenue
Novi, MI
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Avenue
Novi, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W 10 Mile Road
Novi, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
46325 W 10 Mile Road
Novi, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Faubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Michael Faubert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Michael Faubert Obituary
F. Michael Faubert

F. Michael Faubert, of Lyon Township, age 80, passed away March 3, 2020.

He was a full of life, always laughing, remembered everyone he met. He loved music and his faith. He spent 50 years of his life as a mechanical engineer at several different companies in California and Michigan and he taught at local Universities for 10 years.

He is predeceased by his wife Beverly Boes Faubert. Survived by four wonderful children: Matthew (Donna); Dale (Christine); Barbara Kaplan (Evan); and Brad (Kristn). Beloved grandfather of eight children: Emily, Madeline and Noelle Faubert, Andrew Larson, Alexandra and Michael Faubert, and Amanda and Katelyn Kaplan.

He is predeceased by brother Rick. Survived by sisters Dianne, Bernadette Burkhardt (Don), brother Greg (Cindy), and sisters-in-law Marlyse Boes, Kathleen Boes, Barbara Capaldi (Fred), and Barbara Faubert.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi from 3-7 PM with a rosary at 7 PM. Instate Monday March 9, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W 10 Mile Road, Novi from 9 AM until the time of the memorial mass at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Detroit Catholic Central High School.

On line sympathy messages may be made at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now