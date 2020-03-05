|
F. Michael Faubert
F. Michael Faubert, of Lyon Township, age 80, passed away March 3, 2020.
He was a full of life, always laughing, remembered everyone he met. He loved music and his faith. He spent 50 years of his life as a mechanical engineer at several different companies in California and Michigan and he taught at local Universities for 10 years.
He is predeceased by his wife Beverly Boes Faubert. Survived by four wonderful children: Matthew (Donna); Dale (Christine); Barbara Kaplan (Evan); and Brad (Kristn). Beloved grandfather of eight children: Emily, Madeline and Noelle Faubert, Andrew Larson, Alexandra and Michael Faubert, and Amanda and Katelyn Kaplan.
He is predeceased by brother Rick. Survived by sisters Dianne, Bernadette Burkhardt (Don), brother Greg (Cindy), and sisters-in-law Marlyse Boes, Kathleen Boes, Barbara Capaldi (Fred), and Barbara Faubert.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi from 3-7 PM with a rosary at 7 PM. Instate Monday March 9, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 W 10 Mile Road, Novi from 9 AM until the time of the memorial mass at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Detroit Catholic Central High School.
On line sympathy messages may be made at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020