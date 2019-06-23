|
|
Rev. Fabian Fehring, O.F.M., Cap.
Appleton, WI - Fabian Fehring, Capuchin friar and priest, died at the age of 92 on 19 June.
Fabian was born in 1926 in Jackson, WI, the son of John and Alma Fehring. He was invested in 1946, perpetually professed in 1950, and ordained in 1953. He served at St. Lawrence Seminary for a year before becoming a missioner in Central America for three years. He then ministered in Milwaukee at St. Benedict Hospital, and then as chaplain at St. Joseph Boys Home in Jackson, MI. Fabian ministered at St. Labre in Ashland, MT for eight years, and then at St. Joseph Parish in Hardin, MT for 46 years.
Fabian is survived by three sisters-in-law: Lottie Fehring from Slinger WI, Delores Fehring from Troy, MI and Marlene Fehring from Addison, IL; many family and friends; as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, ministered and prayed for over 70 years.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, 25 June, at the St. Lawrence Seminary Chapel, 301 Church Street, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057. Family and friends may visit at the chapel from 9:30 AM until the time of mass, with interment to follow.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019