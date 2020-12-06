1/1
Faye Benenson
Faye Benenson

Beloved wife of the late Laurence Benenson. Dear mother of Alan Benenson, Howard (Robert Beiser) Benenson, Deborah (Howard) Ball and Hedda (William) Panzer. Loving grandmother of Jessica (Robert) Fink, Larry (Sarah Lamoree) Benenson, Alyse Benenson, Lauren (Nick SanFilippo) Ball and Ashley Ball. Adoring great-grandmother of Leo, Sam, Sophie, Charlotte, Avery and Ella. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Private graveside services today ,11:00AM at THE HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN MT. CLEMENS. Arrangements by THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com








Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14, 2020.
