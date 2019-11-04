|
|
Felicia Horton
St. Clair Shores - Felicia J. Horton, age 82, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Leon III; dear mother of Laura, Leon IV (Susan), Michael (Leia), and Brad (Christine); loving granny of Jordan, Madison, Makayla, Aylee, Alena, Ashlin, and Steele; and cherished sister of Loraine (Louis) Zakrzewski, the late Raymond (Sandra) Lawrocki, and Patricia (Ken) Orlowski. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, MI. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019