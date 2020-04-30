Ferdinand Andrew (Fred) Post



Detroit - Fred Andrew Post was born on a Sunday, January 21, 1940 and passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at the age of 80. Dearly beloved and cherished husband of Jeanette M. Post for almost fifty-nine years. The best father ever to John (Ruth) Post, Jacqueline (Tom) Zibkowski and James (Lori) Post. Loving and fun Grandfather to Troy (Ashley) Zibkowski, Calvin (Marissa) Post, Tyler Zibkowski and George Murdick. Brother of Patricia Lesner. He was predeceased by his parents Ferdinand (Fritz) and Cecelia Posluszny.



Fred was born and raised in Detroit and attended Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic School Grades 1 thru 12 while serving as a devoted Altar Boy at masses. He moved with his family to Sterling Heights in 1976 and independently owned and operated a Snack Food Route (Better Made Potato Chip products).



On the weekends, he attended many weddings as the "Drummer" in the Downbeats Band responsible for the rhythm of the song. He also played awesome "Harmonica" which he taught himself stopped in daily rush hour traffic. Fred was a big John Wayne movie fan and could repeat lines by heart from every movie the Duke made. His favorite movie was the "Searchers".



Fred was "Born to Carve". He created a multitude of miniature wood caricatures and Santa Clauses which he gave to family and friends over the years. Fred was very well known for his sense of humor and everyone enjoyed spending time with him.



Due to the 2020 Pandemic social gathering restrictions, a traditional Catholic Funeral Mass and Memorial will be held at a later date. Cremated remains to be inurned in a columbarium niche at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI in the Most Holy Trinity Mausoleum (Niche C-18.)



Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's memory to AFTD The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.









