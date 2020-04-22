|
Florence A. Pilarz
Northville - April 19, 2020-Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Dear mother of Barbara A. (Nicholas) Link, Carol A. Wikaryasz, David W. (Bonita), Anthony E., Mary A. (Ty) Bahr, Edward J. (Deborah), Matthew M. (Patricia Marquez, M.D.) and Joseph D. (Teresa). Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, godchildren, nieces and nephews. Services Friday 04/24/2020 coordinated thru L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. will be for immediate family only due to Covid19. A memorial Mass, celebrating Florence's life and family will be held at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family and see "In Lieu of Flowers" at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020