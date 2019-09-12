Resources
Dearborn Heights - Fon Edgar Skeens 78 of Dearborn Heights Michigan died September 4, 2019 at 7:30 am peacefully after an extended hospital stay. At Fon's request a small family gathering was held and his ashes will be spread at his favorite fishing hole in North Caroline

Fon was born on September 24, 1940 in Pikeville KY to Reverend John Skeens and Ruby Childers. Shortly after high school Fon joined the Army serving as a cook. Fon moved to Michigan and began working for Chryslers.

In 1976 Fon meet and fell in love with his soul mate and partner Nancy Ireland. Fon and Nancy shared a love for bluegrass music, road trips, bird watching and each other.

Fon was survived by: two daughters Susie Skeens Laws and Jeannie Skeens Branch both of Marion NC, four step children Cindy Hale, Sherry Wood, Mark Ireland and Tommy Ireland all of Dearborn Heights MI. Siblings: Betty Clayton and Ollie Smith of Marion NC, Donette Collier of Pikeville KY and brother Curtis Skeens of Marion NC and 16 grandchildren.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 12, 2019
