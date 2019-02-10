|
Foster Gerard Braun
Royal Oak - Foster Gerard Braun, age 72, went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2019 surrounded by family in his Royal Oak, Michigan home, after a decade long struggle with cancer. Foster was born on August 18, 1946 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, moved to Michigan as a boy, traveled extensively in his twenties, then returned to Michigan for the remainder of his life. He may be remembered most for his steadfast faith in God, love for his family and intense calling to serve others.
Foster is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Ginny (Chapman) Braun; devoted daughters, Elizabeth Bascom, Lynn (Tim) Huber, Amy Bascom, and Molly (Dan) Bascom-Keller; 18 cherished grandchildren; precious sisters, Hilary (Bruce) MacInnis, Alison (Bob) Watts, and Andrea Solsburg, a niece, three nephews and many dear friends in the world of radio/voice, Maryknoll Fathers, The Shores and Genesis churches, neighbors and so many others who touched his life in countless ways.
A celebration of Foster's life will take place Saturday, February 16th at Genesis The Church, 309 N. Main Street, Royal Oak, Michigan, 48067. Visitation with family 10:00am-12:00pm; Service 12:00pm followed by an informal meal and fellowship.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 10, 2019