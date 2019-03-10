|
Fran Hayes
Birmingham - Frances McGinnis Hayes, who loved the stage, boisterous throngs of family at her backyard pool, and cheese, will take one last bow at a 1 p.m. memorial service April 6 at Birmingham First United Methodist Church.
Known as Fran to her friends and Mamie to her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, she also loved tennis, crossword puzzles, paperback mysteries, and spreading butter so thick on her bread you could measure it with a ruler. Despite that last passion, she made it to a few weeks shy of 88 before succumbing to kidney disease, surrounded by family, at the home in Birmingham she shared with grandson Spencer.
The second of five children, she was born in suburban Cleveland and raised in Birmingham. She graduated from Royal Oak Shrine High, earned a nursing degree from Georgetown, and then spent a summer in Europe with her older sister, Pat Eckhout of Cheboygan.
In Venice, she spent a day at the beach with a nice expatriate New Yorker who turned out to be deported mobster Lucky Luciano. Other adventures across the years included playing tennis with Pancho Gonzalez, whitewater rafting in Alaska, and bungee jumping in New Zealand - at age 72.
With her late husband, Vince, she raised three children: Michael (Teresa) of LaCrosse, WI, Aimee Franke of Farmington Hills, and Marcy (Neal Rubin) of Farmington Hills. She and Vince embraced the theater together, playing countless roles on and off the stage at St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook.
"I'm probably one of the few people who enjoys auditioning," she said, "because if I don't get the part, it's my only chance to perform."
In her honor, and to the applause of her family, St. Dunstan's used her photo as part of the set for its recent production of "Arsenic and Old Lace." It was one of the very few times she didn't steal the show.
Memorial donations may be made to Caring Ministries - Birmingham First UMC, 1589 W Maple Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019