Frances Carol Sutton
Frances Carol Sutton, age 79 of Redford Township, quietly passed away in her home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by friends and family. She was born to the late Francis and Lucille (Lujack) Sutton on October 5, 1940 in Detroit.
After rearing her own six children she continued caring for youngsters, taking employment as a parapro working with children with special needs for the Plymouth-Canton School District and retired in 2009.
Carol cherished her Irish heritage and delighted in it during an extended trip to the Emerald Isle with her daughters and granddaughter in 2009.
She is survived by her six children: Heidi Sutton, Glynis (Steve) Bachand, Schuyler (Maddie) Antane, Siobhan (Chuck) Dugan-Carr, Cori (Lisa) Sutton and Andrew (Brenda) Sutton; grandchildren: Charles, Courtney, Evelyn, Jennifer, Micah and Bethany; one great grandchild Kylie, and her beloved German Shepard Zelda. She was predeceased by her former husband; the father of her six children Richard W. Dzick.
Visitation held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM (Noon) funeral service, located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd. (between Six & Seven Mile Rds.) in Redford Twp. Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery; Livonia, Michigan. Contributions to Tailwaggers in her memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020