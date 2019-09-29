|
|
Frances Gronowski
- - In loving memory of Frances Gronowski, who slipped away on August 5, 2019, just 55 days short of her 100th birthday. Mother of 5, Grandmother of 6 and Great Grandmother of 3, Mom lived a long and interesting life. She was strong, determined and fiercely independent. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, gardening and was an avid traveler. She loved spending time with family and close friends. We miss her every day. Happy Birthday Mom.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019