Dearborn - Frances H. Khaled, age 75, passed away May 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Saad. Loving mother of Dina (Andy Tesch), Saad, Omar (Michelle) and Summer (Daniel) Quirolo. Proud grandmother of Cole, Gabriel and Gavin Quirolo, Journey, Benjamin Tesch, and Samantha, Felicia, Saad and Brooklyn. Dear sister of Barbara Treacher, the late Constance Nowak and the late Patrick Lukasiewicz. Arrangements entrusted to McCabe Funeral Home. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 2, 2019
