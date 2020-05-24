Frances Johnston Diebboll



Frances Johnston Diebboll, Born January 15th, 1934, passed away May 7th, 2020. Daughter of Dr. Joseph & Janice Johnston, she married Robert Diebboll June 22, 1955. Francie & Bob built their house in Washington, Michigan, using bricks from demolished buildings in Detroit, and raised 8 children: Jamie (Lisa), Kurt (Katri), Rachel (Murray), Martha (Josh), John (Pam), Rob (Kim), Bruce (Kim), and Joe (Lisa). John died in 2010. All children attended Kingsbury School in Oxford, Michigan, between 1962-1984. Francie helped the school survive as a volunteer the remainder of her life. The school will name a new addition, "Diebboll Hall", in her honor. Francie also helped Bob run their "Pines End Pottery" up until Bob's death in 2011. She later married William Westrick in 2016, who died in 2018. She is also survived by all her siblings: Joe (Arlene), Jere (Pat), Jane (Dan), Peter (Mary Jo), and Ann, and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and countless Kingsbury Kids.



Known as Francie, Fran, and Bo, she lead a life of service, she loved and was deeply loved, and leaves this message, "Live simply, Speak kindly, Care deeply, Love generously."









