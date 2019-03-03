|
|
Frances Margaret Knorr
Beverly Hills - Frances passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at Evergreen Health and Living Center after a brief illness. She was born in Berlin, Germany on October 29, 1928. The family fled Germany when she was nine to escape the Nazi Reich and came to the United States. Growing up, she lived in several states and eventually settled in Chicago. While there she attended Park College for two years. In 1949 she moved to Adrian, Michigan with her young son and met Fred Barnes, her future husband. She became a naturalized citizen of the United States at that time. As a bookmobile librarian for the Lenawee County Library, she discovered her passion for working with young people and returned to college at Sienna Heights College in Adrian where she completed her Bachelor's degree in English and began her long career as a teacher, first in Adrian, later in Essexville, Michigan and finally at Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills where she taught until her retirement. In addition to her teaching duties, she produced several musicals and coached the Future Problem Solving team which won several local and regional competitions. She also taught Intellectual History and was a champion of the Humanities educational movement.
She had a passion for the theater and acted in productions in the local theater guilds of the cities where she lived, including the Birmingham Players where she met and married her second husband, Howard Knorr. They were married in 1975 and lived in Pontiac, eventually moving into the Knorr family home in Beverly Hills. They enjoyed entertaining, playing bridge and cooking gourmet meals for friends.
Frances was an ardent gardener, becoming a Master Gardener and serving as Greenhouse Chair at Cranbrook for many years. She was also one of the team of local gardeners who helped maintain the grounds at the Detroit Zoo. In the summers she could usually be found tending her own extensive gardens.
After her retirement, Frances became an avid watercolor artist. Each year at Christmas, everyone looked forward to her hand-drawn cards. She also spent many years as a teacher for the Memoir Writers' Group at the Bloomfield Township Library and the Creative Life Writing Group in West Bloomfield.
She was preceded in death by brothers Karleman and Ernst. Her husband Howard died a week before her own passing. She is survived by brother Joachim and sister-in-law Cherry Kaiser of Bethesda Maryland, sister Lilian and brother-in-law Fred Selak of Beverly Hills and son Chris Barnes of Kenmore, WA as well as two grandchildren and four great grandchildren, all in Washington state. She also had numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of the lives of Frances and Howard will be held in the spring.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 3, 2019