Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Ave
Rochester, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St Andrew Catholic Church
1400 Inglewood Ave
Rochester, MI
Service
To be announced at a later date
Villa Penna
Entombment
To be announced at a later date
Resurrection Cemetery
- - Francesca (nee Chimenti) February 20, 2019 Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Salvatore (Vita), Paul (Lori), Anthony, Annetta (Tom) Moran and Frank (Theresa). Proud Nani of Danielle (Ed), Francis (Erika), Tony (Tifarah), Arin (Emily), Dominic (Emily), Brian, Alisa, Francesca (Le), Francesca (Mark), Frank (Casey), Virginia, Frank, Michael and proud Nani of great grandchildren Alex, Stephanie, Patrick, Leo, Charlie, Jacqueline, Madelyn, Aria, William and Aero. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Sun. 2-9 pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc. (Shelby Twp.) 54880 Van Dyke @ 25 Mile Rd. Rosary Sun. 7:00 pm. Instate Mon. 11:30 am until 12:00 pm time of Mass at St. Andrew Church 1400 Inglewood, Rochester (2 Blks, E. of Rochester Rd. & S. of Tienken) Between Parkdale & Tienken. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 24, 2019
