|
|
Francis Bania
Dearborn - Bania, Francis King. April 17, 2019. Age 69 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of Danuta Bania. Loving father of the late Francis Bania, Jr. Dearest grandfather of Kendall Bania. Loving brother of Ed and Jan Bania. Francis was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Jennifer Bania. Francis will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. A Memorial Mass of Resurrection is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church located at 7685 Grandville Ave., Detroit, MI 48228. Instate 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Please share memories and leave condolences on Francis' online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 10, 2019