Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Lying in State
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church
7685 Grandville Ave.
Detroit, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church
7685 Grandville Ave
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Bania
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Bania

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francis Bania Obituary
Francis Bania

Dearborn - Bania, Francis King. April 17, 2019. Age 69 of Dearborn. Beloved husband of Danuta Bania. Loving father of the late Francis Bania, Jr. Dearest grandfather of Kendall Bania. Loving brother of Ed and Jan Bania. Francis was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Jennifer Bania. Francis will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. A Memorial Mass of Resurrection is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church located at 7685 Grandville Ave., Detroit, MI 48228. Instate 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Please share memories and leave condolences on Francis' online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now