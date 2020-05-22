Francis John Beier
Plymouth - Age 72. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dear father of Nichole (Bryan) Sturdy and Timothy (Kalisha). Loving grandfather of Brynn and Cole. Dear brother of Joseph J., Jr. and Anne Schock. Visitation Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Rd. (at Joy Rd.) until time of funeral at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions to DAV for veterans: dav.org. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.