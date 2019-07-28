|
Francis "Mick" Zell
Canton Twp. - Passed peacefully at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 79. He was surrounded by family and his loving wife of 54 years Mary. Survived by twin daughters Julie Pryslak and Tracey Nicholas, and son David Zell. Proud grandfather of 7 and cherished great-grandfather of 3. The family has entrusted care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019