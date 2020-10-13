1/1
Frank Danko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Danko

LaFollette - Frank Danko, age 81, of LaFollette born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and retired from General Motors.

Survivors

Wife: Peg Garman Danko

Daughters: Elaine Burchfield and husband Bill

Debbie Carper and husband John

Monica and husband Eric Clarke

Grandchildren: Nina and Maya Burchfield

Andy and McKenna Carper

Katelyn and Bella Clarke

Extended family 4 sons: Michael Garman and wife Linda

Mark Garman and wife Barbara

John Garman and wife Debbie

Tim Garman and wife Tammie

14 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren

No Services planned

Memorials may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757

Online condolences may be made at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved