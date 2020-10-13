Frank Danko
LaFollette - Frank Danko, age 81, of LaFollette born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and retired from General Motors.
Survivors
Wife: Peg Garman Danko
Daughters: Elaine Burchfield and husband Bill
Debbie Carper and husband John
Monica and husband Eric Clarke
Grandchildren: Nina and Maya Burchfield
Andy and McKenna Carper
Katelyn and Bella Clarke
Extended family 4 sons: Michael Garman and wife Linda
Mark Garman and wife Barbara
John Garman and wife Debbie
Tim Garman and wife Tammie
14 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren
No Services planned
Memorials may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757
