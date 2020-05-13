Frank J. Barresi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Barresi

Barresi, Frank J. Age 99 passed away due to Covid-19. Dear husband of the late Joann. Dear father of Vince (Linda), and Linda (Dennis) Zimmer. Grandfather of Anthony (Edith Villasenor), Adam (Megan Yu), Marissa (Mitchell) Scott, Curtis and the late Frank (Heidi). Great grandfather of Zachary, Matthew, Madeline and Maxwell. Loved by many extended family and friends. Memorials to Children's Hospital of Detroit would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Resurrection Funeral Home. Share a condolence online at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
5864123000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved