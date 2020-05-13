Frank J. Barresi
Barresi, Frank J. Age 99 passed away due to Covid-19. Dear husband of the late Joann. Dear father of Vince (Linda), and Linda (Dennis) Zimmer. Grandfather of Anthony (Edith Villasenor), Adam (Megan Yu), Marissa (Mitchell) Scott, Curtis and the late Frank (Heidi). Great grandfather of Zachary, Matthew, Madeline and Maxwell. Loved by many extended family and friends. Memorials to Children's Hospital of Detroit would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Resurrection Funeral Home. Share a condolence online at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 13 to May 17, 2020.