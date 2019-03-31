|
Frank J. Lemanek
Warren - Frank J. Lemanek age 88, March 25, 2019 - Beloved husband of 64 years to Dolores Lemanek. Loving father of Sandra Lemanek, Joseph (Carla) Lemanek, Marie (Daniel) Knoche, Dennis (Lisa) Lemanek, and Diane (Patrick) Mackowiak. Proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren, and dear brother of Robert (Mary Therese) Lemanek, and the late Joan (Leroy) Korth. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 6th, at St. Faustina Catholic Church (formerly St. Edmund) in Warren. The family will receive guests from 9am until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 9:30am. Arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, Warren, MI. Memorial donations may be made to donor's choice. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019