Frank J. Lewis
Ocala, FL - Frank Joe Lewis passed away in Ocala, FL on June 9, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Uniontown, AL on January 21, 1930. He lived in Birmingham, AL before moving to Detroit in 1941 and then finally to Ocala, FL in 1993. In 1950, he married the love of his life, Mae F. Shaw and from their union, 2 children were born; Eric and Andrea, who preceded him in death. He worked for the insurance business and auto industry and was employed for 20+ years at Chrysler Corp, retiring as a chief of plant protection in 1987. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, a brother, 2 sisters, a son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter; in addition to nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will surely be missed.
A memorial service will be held at Shriners Silver Garden, 24350 Southfield Rd, Southfield, 48075 (248-569-2299) on July 20, 2019 @ 12:30 pm.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 20, 2019