Frank L. Joranko
Nashville, TN - Frank L. Joranko: Born July 1, 1930 to Frank and Mary Joranko; passed away March 8, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Joranko and son Dan Joranko, brother Don Joranko, daughter-in-law Aida Joranko, grandchildren Maria H. Joranko and Frank W. Joranko. Preceded in death by his sons Timothy Joranko and James Joranko and his brothers Ronald Joranko and Richard Joranko. Frank graduated from Euclid Shore HS in Ohio 1948, Albion College, Michigan 1952, and achieved a Masters Degree at the University of Illinois in 1953. He served in the army from 1953-1955.
Frank was assistant coach at Painesville HS in Ohio, and Royal Oak Dondero HS. He was an English teacher and head football coach at Ferndale HS from 1961-1972. In 1972 Ferndale won the state football title and he was named Michigan HS coach of the year. Frank then returned to Albion College in 1973 as head football coach from 1973-1982. He was head baseball coach for 23 years and won the most titles in league history. He served as Athletic Director from 1975-1991. He retired as full professor and faculty Emeritus in 1995.
Frank was honored in the Euclid High School Hall of Fame and at Albion College's Athletic Hall of Fame as an athlete and as a coach. He was Distinguished Alumni at Albion as well as a Lifetime Achievement awardee.
Frank worked on Civil Rights issues and was awarded by the Albion NAACP. He and Joyce assisted in the founding of a Day Center for the homeless at the Central Lansing United Methodist Church. He provided leadership on several committees at the Albion and Lansing Central United Methodist Churches. He was a founder of the Lansing District Shalom Center for Peace and Justice. He later actively volunteered at the Free Store at the Edgehill United Methodist Church in Nashville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Albion College Athletic Department, Ferndale High School Athletic Department, Lake Louise Christian Community, Edgehill United Methodist Church in Nashville, or Central United Methodist Church in Lansing, MI will be appreciated. Joranko lived in Nashville, Tenn., at the time of his death and there is no public service for him there. A memorial service will be held June 1 inside Albion's Goodrich Chapel.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 17, 2019