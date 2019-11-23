|
Frank P. Biondo
- - Passed away on November 22, 2019 at the age of 95 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Doris for 71 years. Dear father of Frank A. (Sally), Michael J., Nicki Gargaro, Stephen F. And the late Lisa A. Lessa (late Roger). Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 7. Brother of Virginia McCarty (late James). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8pm with Scripture service at 7pm at A.J. Desmond and Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd. Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Memorial tributes to The or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
