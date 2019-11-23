Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
- - Passed away on November 22, 2019 at the age of 95 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Doris for 71 years. Dear father of Frank A. (Sally), Michael J., Nicki Gargaro, Stephen F. And the late Lisa A. Lessa (late Roger). Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 7. Brother of Virginia McCarty (late James). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday 3-8pm with Scripture service at 7pm at A.J. Desmond and Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd. Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30am. Memorial tributes to The or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

View Obituary and Share Memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
