Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
(734) 721-8555
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Frank Saldana Obituary
Wayne - Frank Saldana, age 86, passed on June 14, 2019.

Beloved husband of Dessa. Cherished father of Kathleen Dollan, Teresa, Maria, Shawn, and the late Frank Joseph. Loving grandfather of Amanda (James) Castellano, Curtis (Amanda) Suggs, Shawn and Shane. Great grandfather of Isabella, Julia and Jacob Castellano, and Madison. Dear brother of Virginia (Peter) Velasquez.

Member of the Masons and AMVets #171.

Celebration Tuesday, 5-8 PM, with an 8 PM service at the Uht Funeral Home, 35400 Glenwood Road, Westland. Donations may be made to the or any military support group.

Please view memorial and send tributes at : uhtfh.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from June 18 to June 19, 2019
