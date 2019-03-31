|
|
Frank Smychynsky
Warren - March 27, 2019. Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Cherished companion of Billie Jean Lyczynski. Loving father of Frank J. "Pal" (Denise). Treasured brother of 7. He will also be greatly missed by his playful fur grandson, Rico. Frank was an avid Detroit Tiger fan, and a proud member of the Hazel Park Fraternal Order of Eagles. Visitation Wednesday 3-9pm & Thursday 10am until time of 11am Funeral Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019