A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
21620 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
21620 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
Frank Taubitz


1929 - 2019
Frank Taubitz Obituary
Frank Taubitz

Warren - Taubitz, Frank A. September 13. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Dearest father of Joseph (Sherry), Theresa (Douglas) Drauch, James (Monica), and Frank (Terry). Ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive him. Visitation on Monday, September 16, 2-9 pm with scripture service at 7 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state on Tuesday, September 17, at 9:30 am until time of funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, 48080. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp., MI. ahpeters.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019
