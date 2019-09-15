|
|
Frank Taubitz
Warren - Taubitz, Frank A. September 13. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Dearest father of Joseph (Sherry), Theresa (Douglas) Drauch, James (Monica), and Frank (Terry). Ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive him. Visitation on Monday, September 16, 2-9 pm with scripture service at 7 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state on Tuesday, September 17, at 9:30 am until time of funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, 48080. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp., MI. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019