Fred J. Ritz
Farmington Hills - Fred J. Ritz of Farmington Hills MI passed away at home surrounded by family on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan (Schappert) Ritz, their 7 children and spouses, 16 grandchildren and, 11 great grandchildren. He was a lifelong Penn State football fan, avid hunter, fisherman, and he also enjoyed creating stained glass. Fred was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War. Visitation will be at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia on Thurs, October 24, 2019 from 5 PM 'till 8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary Service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019