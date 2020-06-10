Freda Hill
Freda Gladys Piper Hill passed away on May 26, at the age of 95. Born in Vinton, OH, she married Paul Robert (Bob) Hill in 1948 when both were students at Ohio State University. Together they raised three children while living in Michigan. In later years Freda lived in Austin, TX and finally Scottsdale, AZ.

Freda is survived by her daughter Karen Paldan (David), son Jim (Diane), three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her brother Jerry (Susie) Piper, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In support of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, donations may be made to GiGi's Playhouse Detroit, https://gigisplayhouse.org/detroit.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
