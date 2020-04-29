Resources
Frederic Marston Rohrbach


1941 - 2020
Sterling Heights - Age 78, passed away at home on Sunday, April 26. He was born on June 4, 1941 in Grand Rapids, MI to Harry & Marion Rohrbach. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann "D'Ann" Rohrbach, whom he married on February 4, 1967, his daughter, Amy (Aimee Goff) Rohrbach, his son, Dale (Emilie) Rohrbach, and three grandchildren, Sadie, Eric & Evan Rohrbach. He is also survived by his brother, Don (Aura May) Rohrbach of Farmington Hills; his sister, Lyn (the late William) Allen of Hawaii; his sister Myrna (Robert) Dugan of Troy and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was a church music director for over 50 years at various churches in the Detroit area, including Metropolitan Methodist Church, Detroit, Faith Covenant Church, Farmington Hills, Orchard Lake Community Church and Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Birmingham. At many of his church stops, his wife joined him as church organist. Fred was also a music teacher at Warren Lincoln High School and Southfield High School prior to his 31-year tenure as a guidance counselor at West Bloomfield High School. Fred was particularly proud of conducting the Festival Choir two times at Hill Auditorium at the University of Michigan, as well as conducting two Christmas performances of the Detroit Symphony Chamber Orchestra. A celebration of Fred's life will be determined at a later date. The family suggests memorial tributes to the following: Memorial donations can be made to: Kindred Hospice, St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cancer Support Group, Rochester or First United Methodist Church Music Department, Birmingham.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
