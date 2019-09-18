|
|
Frederick Brett Ynclan
Ypsilanti - Frederick Brett Ynclan, age 56, of Ypsilanti MI passed away September 8 2019. Beloved husband to Cindy, loving father to Brianna, cherished son to Frederick and Donna, caring brother to Melody, Chris, Loren and bob. Adored uncle to Roan and Lael. Devoted brother in law to Kristen and Lisa.
The Ynclan family will be hosting a celebration of life September 21 from 12-4 at Stitt American Legion Hall Dearborn Heights MI 313-274-8298.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 18, 2019