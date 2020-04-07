|
|
Frederick C. Nelson
Fred Nelson 86 years old, Army Veteran and GM retiree born Feb 17 1934 passed away Mar 30, 2020. He is survived by beloved spouse Richard McEvoy, loving brothers and sister Mary Jo and Harry Gondick. David and Judy Nelson Thomas and Diane Nelson, many loving nieces and nephews who will miss Fred's beautiful singing voice. He will be deeply missed. Fred was cremated and a memorial mass service is planned for a later date. Fred will be laid to rest at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Charles R Step Funeral Home Sent from my iPhone
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020